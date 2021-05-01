State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $86.96 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $86,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.31. The stock has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

