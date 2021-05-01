State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $88.66 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $88,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $228.32. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.