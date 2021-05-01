State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,290 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $96,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after acquiring an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

