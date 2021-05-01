State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,683 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Target worth $59,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

