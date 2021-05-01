State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,382 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $75,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

CAT stock opened at $228.11 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.