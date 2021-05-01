State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 237,952 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 973,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237,952 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $220,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

NYSE:BABA opened at $230.95 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.25. The company has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.