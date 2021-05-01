State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 241,814 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,814 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Bank of America worth $178,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

