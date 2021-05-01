State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 49,879 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49,879 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Visa worth $214,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

V stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average is $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

