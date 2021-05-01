State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 67,966 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,966 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Procter & Gamble worth $202,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

