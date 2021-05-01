State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 79,202 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,202 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $116,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

