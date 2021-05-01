State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 88,271 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,271 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Infosys worth $66,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,219,000 after buying an additional 366,371 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,054,000 after purchasing an additional 404,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.