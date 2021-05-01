State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,820 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $128,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

