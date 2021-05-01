State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of The Boeing worth $81,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.17.

NYSE:BA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

