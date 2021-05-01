State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 398,293 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after purchasing an additional 146,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

State Street stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $28.125 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 134.01%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

