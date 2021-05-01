StaysBASE Hits Market Cap of $547,593.77 (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, StaysBASE has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. StaysBASE has a total market capitalization of $547,593.77 and $25,274.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaysBASE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StaysBASE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00284334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.72 or 0.01094348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00716507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,764.33 or 0.99909145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,395,502 coins and its circulating supply is 3,787,157 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaysBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaysBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaysBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.