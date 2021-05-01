Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 34.6% in April

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Steel Partners stock remained flat at $$19.55 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $53,503.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $49,447.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,374 shares of company stock valued at $297,846. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Steel Partners by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.