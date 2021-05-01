SteepCoin Price Up 40% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $104,627.17 and approximately $165.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $811.37 or 0.01407004 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 69.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.