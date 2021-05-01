Stellar Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $12.22 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00282261 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.37 or 0.01113463 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,234 coins and its circulating supply is 22,975,994,086 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

