stETH Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00282703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.53 or 0.01080210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00721981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.27 or 1.00048721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

