stETH (Lido) Trading 35.2% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,003.56 or 0.05204940 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $774.89 million and approximately $79,346.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 257,989 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

