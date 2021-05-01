Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.19 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.