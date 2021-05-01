Stipend (SPD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 87.5% against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $595,295.59 and $225.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,732.52 or 1.00307843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $830.91 or 0.01443671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.58 or 0.00548309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.18 or 0.00359969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00185025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

