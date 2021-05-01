Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 1st (NEXA, NGMS, NLY, NREF, OCFC, OCUP, OLCLY, OTTR, OXSQ, PPBI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, May 1st:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Annaly witnessed book value growth in first-quarter 2021, which was driven by spread tightening. Notably, the company’s investment strategy is driven by a prudent selection of assets and effective capital allocation in Agency and credit-focused assets, and this will likely enhance its returns in the upcoming period. Also, amid Fed’s purchase efforts and strong demand, the outlook for Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) remains attractive. The company will sell off its commercial real estate business and invest the capital in the residential mortgage finance sector. Yet, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Elevated prepayment speeds are affecting asset yields. Also, it operates in a highly competitive market to acquire targeted assets and this adversely impacts the pricing of securities.”

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

