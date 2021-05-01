Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,913 shares during the period. Stratasys accounts for about 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.57% of Stratasys worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

SSYS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

