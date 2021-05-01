Streamr Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $148.22 million and $12.29 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00870774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

