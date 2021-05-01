Strong Price Reaches $145.12 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $20.06 million and approximately $991,828.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $145.12 or 0.00252132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00282966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $644.51 or 0.01119803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.89 or 0.00733016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,499.83 or 0.99903553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

