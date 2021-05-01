Strs Ohio Acquires 310,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.30% of CommScope worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

COMM stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

