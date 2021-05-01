Strs Ohio Acquires 8,317 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

