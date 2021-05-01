Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 339.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.42% of Cinemark worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $20,778,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

