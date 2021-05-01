Strs Ohio Buys 19,340 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

