Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after acquiring an additional 454,232 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,651,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $447.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.94 and its 200 day moving average is $383.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.00.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

