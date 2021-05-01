Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,884 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 447,260 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 421,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

