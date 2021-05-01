Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,894 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of W. P. Carey worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 863.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 50.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 118,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 60.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $74.89 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.90). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.