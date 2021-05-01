Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,365 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

