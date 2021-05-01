Strs Ohio Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.29% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after buying an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AIT opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.