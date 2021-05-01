Strs Ohio Has $10.71 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.19% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 116,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP opened at $74.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.