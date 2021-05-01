Strs Ohio Has $12.81 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

