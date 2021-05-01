Strs Ohio Has $14.99 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

NYSE:VLO opened at $73.96 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2,464.51, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

