Strs Ohio Has $15.14 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Teleflex worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

Teleflex stock opened at $422.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.30.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

