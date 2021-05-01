Strs Ohio Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 902,686 shares of company stock valued at $68,901,161. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

NET stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -217.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

