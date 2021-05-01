Strs Ohio Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

VNO opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 157.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.