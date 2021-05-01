Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Brooks Automation worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

BRKS opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.