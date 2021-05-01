Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.