Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 310.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

