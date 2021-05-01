Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% in the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.