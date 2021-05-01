Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after buying an additional 2,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,378,000 after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Shares of HST opened at $18.16 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.