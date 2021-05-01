Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.13.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $487.74 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.15. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

