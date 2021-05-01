Strs Ohio Purchases 18,064 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Strs Ohio grew its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of VEREIT worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

