Strs Ohio Purchases 29,143 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

