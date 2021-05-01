Strs Ohio Sells 17,146 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Regency Centers worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG opened at $63.66 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

